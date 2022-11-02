Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Patrick Sheeran - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, November 1 of Patrick Sheeran of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix.



In the tender care of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford. Co Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Mary (nee Anderson) and Johnny Sheeran, his brothers Bernard and John. Deeply regretted by his brothers Fergal and Stephen, sisters Elizabeth, Cathleen, Jackie, Christine and Rosie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and a large extended family and circle of friends.

Reposing in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix on Thursday November 3rd from 6pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery Ballyroan Rd., Abbeyleix.

Shirley Goodwin - Killenard

The death took place on Monday, November 31 of Shirley Goodwin (née Fossitt) of The Gardener, Killenard, Portarlington.



Beloved wife of the late Billy. Loving mother of Rodney, Velma, Lyle and Neil, granny to Harry, George, Alice, Martha, William, Dorothy, Sadhbh, Ruairí and Áine, great -granny to Daniel and Emily, mother-in-law to Malcolm, Joan, Janice and Anne (deceased). Sadly missed by a wonderful community of neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode R32 H9Y8) on Wednesday, 2nd November, from 12 noon until 6pm. Shirley's Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 3rd November at 11:30am in The Life Church, Portlaoise (eircode R32 HA21) followed by interment in St Paul's Churchyard, French Church Street, Portarlington at 1:30pm

Eugene McLoughlin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, November 31 of Eugene (Hughie) McLoughlin of 63 Lakeglen, Portlaoise, and late of Cloghan, Co. Offaly.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. At St James Hospital Dublin. Beloved husband of Patsy and dearly loved father to Eugene, Imelda, Trisha, and Yvonne. Predeceased by his granddaughter April. Cherished grandfather to Danielle, Shane, Aaron, Tamzin, Jack, Amber, Emily Anna, Ava-Jade, Dylan, and Ellie. Deeply regretted by his son in law Danny, Mark, and Jamie. Brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces. relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at Ss Peter and Paul's church for 12 noon requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery, Portlaoise.

Dominic Cooper - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 31 of Dominic (Dom) Cooper, formerly of 28 Emmett Terrace Mountmellick, 56 Clanmalire Portarlington and currently of 9 Ash Grove Mountmellick.

Peacefully in Portlaoise hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving mother Mary, stepfather Joe and nephew John. Sadly missed by his daughter Nicolle his grandchildren Amber and Scott Nicolle's partner Stephen and her mother Veronica, his partner Rona and her children Erin and Daragh, Rona's parents and grandchildren, his brothers John, Bernard, Ignatius, Jim, Eugene, Patrick, Noel and Damien his sister in laws, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and his extended family and friends.

Reposing in the Family home in Emmet Terrace, Mountmellick on Wednesday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am.Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Aleesha Adams - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, October 29 of Aleesha Adams of Portlaoise, and formerly Rochfortbridge, Co. Westmeath and Midleton, Co. Cork.

Passed away (tragically). Predeceased by her grandad Finian. Always cherished and forever loved, Aleehsa will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, parents Ann (Gavin) and Phil, brother Ryan, nanny Ann and grandad Victor, granny Maureen Gavin , boyfriend Neg, aunts, uncles, cousins, best friends, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Ann and Victors home, Castlelost, Rochfortbridge (N91 D3AO) on Wednesday from 3pm until prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rochfortbridge with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noreen Garry - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, October 30 of Noreen Garry (née Brophy) of Ballykeane, Geashill, and formerly of Ballyclider, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Niall, Paul, Garrett and William, brother Matt, sisters Ann and Marie, daughters-in-law Ellen, Jennifer, Carol and Mary, grandchildren Hannah, Eva, Jamesey, Muireann, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Seán, Meabh and Conor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode R35 V189) on Monday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Tuesday evening from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11:15am arriving St Mary's Church, Raheen, Geashill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Noreen's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-raheen

Ellen Bannon - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, October 30 of Ellen (Nellie) Bannon (née McGrath) of Oldtown, Errill.



Greatly missed by her son Donal and her sisters Angela (Campion) and Nan (O'Keefe), sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney (R32 NY24) on Tuesday evening from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in The Church of Our Lady Queen of The Universe, Errill at 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill.