Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, November 3, 2022

Kathleen Guilfoyle - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, November 2 of Kathleen Guilfoyle of Dr Murphys Place, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hosp. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Matty, Thomas, Liam, P.J and Andy and John. Sisters Ann, Sally and Chrissy. Dear friend Clare and family, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm with rosary at pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 2.30pm requiem Mass https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Phyllis Keogh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, November 2 of Phyllis Keogh (née Shiels) of Aghnaharna Drive Portlaoise and formerly St Joseph's Terrace Mountmellick.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Christy. And son in law Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Rachel, brother John-Brendan, son in law Ray, granddaughters Shannon and Aislinn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Thursday with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon requiem Mass https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Daniel Williams - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, November 1 of Daniel (Dan) Williams of Clonmore, Errill.



Sadly missed by his loving family. His Mam and Dad Brian and Joanne, sister Amy, adoring grandparents George, Iris and Pat, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (R32 HN76) from 3pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral service in St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney (R32 XA52), at 11am on Saturday, followed by burial in Castlefleming Churchyard (R32 XK57).



Kathleen Mooney - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, November 1 of Kathleen Mooney of Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin, and late of Portarlington.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital having been cared for by all the staff at the Holy Family Residence, Roebuck Road in the last few years. Predeceased by her parents James J. and Margaret, sisters Mary Frances, Siddy, Peggy (her twin), Patty (Sr Laurence), brothers John and Michael. She will be missed by her brother Gerry, nieces Jennifer, Rosaleen and Gillian, nephews Marcellino, Eugene, Jim and Noel, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Main Street, Dundrum on Thursday afternoon (3rd November) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud on Friday morning (4th November) arriving at 9.50 am for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patrick Sheeran - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, November 1 of Patrick Sheeran of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix.



In the tender care of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford. Co Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Mary (nee Anderson) and Johnny Sheeran, his brothers Bernard and John. Deeply regretted by his brothers Fergal and Stephen, sisters Elizabeth, Cathleen, Jackie, Christine and Rosie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and a large extended family and circle of friends.

Reposing in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix on Thursday November 3rd from 6pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery Ballyroan Rd., Abbeyleix.

Shirley Goodwin - Killenard

The death took place on Monday, October 31 of Shirley Goodwin (née Fossitt) of The Gardener, Killenard, Portarlington.



Beloved wife of the late Billy. Loving mother of Rodney, Velma, Lyle and Neil, granny to Harry, George, Alice, Martha, William, Dorothy, Sadhbh, Ruairí and Áine, great -granny to Daniel and Emily, mother-in-law to Malcolm, Joan, Janice and Anne (deceased). Sadly missed by a wonderful community of neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode R32 H9Y8) on Wednesday, 2nd November, from 12 noon until 6pm. Shirley's Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 3rd November at 11:30am in The Life Church, Portlaoise (eircode R32 HA21) followed by interment in St Paul's Churchyard, French Church Street, Portarlington at 1:30pm

Eugene McLoughlin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, October 31 of Eugene (Hughie) McLoughlin of 63 Lakeglen, Portlaoise, and late of Cloghan, Co. Offaly.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. At St James Hospital Dublin. Beloved husband of Patsy and dearly loved father to Eugene, Imelda, Trisha, and Yvonne. Predeceased by his granddaughter April. Cherished grandfather to Danielle, Shane, Aaron, Tamzin, Jack, Amber, Emily Anna, Ava-Jade, Dylan, and Ellie. Deeply regretted by his son in law Danny, Mark, and Jamie. Brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces. relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at Ss Peter and Paul's church for 12 noon requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery, Portlaoise.

Dominic Cooper - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, October 31 of Dominic (Dom) Cooper, formerly of 28 Emmett Terrace Mountmellick, 56 Clanmalire Portarlington and currently of 9 Ash Grove Mountmellick.

Peacefully in Portlaoise hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving mother Mary, stepfather Joe and nephew John. Sadly missed by his daughter Nicolle his grandchildren Amber and Scott Nicolle's partner Stephen and her mother Veronica, his partner Rona and her children Erin and Daragh, Rona's parents and grandchildren, his brothers John, Bernard, Ignatius, Jim, Eugene, Patrick, Noel and Damien his sister in laws, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and his extended family and friends.

Reposing in the Family home in Emmet Terrace, Mountmellick on Wednesday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am.Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Aleesha Adams - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, October 29 of Aleesha Adams of Portlaoise, and formerly Rochfortbridge, Co. Westmeath and Midleton, Co. Cork.

Passed away (tragically). Predeceased by her grandad Finian. Always cherished and forever loved, Aleehsa will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, parents Ann (Gavin) and Phil, brother Ryan, nanny Ann and grandad Victor, granny Maureen Gavin , boyfriend Neg, aunts, uncles, cousins, best friends, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Ann and Victors home, Castlelost, Rochfortbridge (N91 D3AO) on Wednesday from 3pm until prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rochfortbridge with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.