Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Noel Casey - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, November 7 of Noel Casey of Rathmore, Stradbally.



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family and the caring management and staff of Saint Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by his loving wife Elizabeth, brother Paddy and sister Phil. Sadly missed by his loving sons Frank and Enda, daughters Mary, Nuala and Angela, his sons in law Martin, Tom and Thomas, grandchildren Jamie, Aoife, Edel, Ben, Keiva, Daniel,Tom, Barry, Grace, Leah and Amy. Survived by his brother Martin, sisters in law Christina and Lily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 5pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 3pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal by on Thursday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Noel's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/noelcasey

Richard Cahill - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, November 6 of Richard Cahill of Moore Street, Rathdowney.



Suddenly and unexpectedly at home in the presence of his heartbroken family, his loving wife Mary and his adoring daughters Rachel and Rebecca, mother-in-law Maeve Thornton, brothers-in-law Tommy and his wife Mary, Johnny and his partner Bernie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney R32 NY24 on Wednesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon followed by interment in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Pat Horan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, November 7 of Pat Horan of Manor Road, Mountmellick.



Died peacefully in his 76th year. Predeceased by his father William, his mother Martha and his sisters Maura and Martha. Loving husband to Patricia, father to Aisling, Catherine, William and Michelle, sons-in-law Damien, Tommy and Dan, daughter-in-law Amanda. Sadly missed by his doting grandchildren Jack, Patrick, Daniel, Grace, Meg and Sadie. Deeply regretted by Tom, Ned, Theresa, Kathleen and Breda, Chris, Mary , Phil, Anne and Bernie, brothers-in-law Eamon, Des, Sean and Kevin, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

House private on Monday 7th please. Reposing in his home on Tuesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Joseph’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph’s Cemetery

Family time in his home on Wednesday morning. The Mass will be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Aidan Brennan - Portlaoise

The death has taken place of Aidan Brennan of Kilminchy, Portlaoise and formerly of Davidstown, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, ex Bank of Ireland.

Suddenly on the 3rd November in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend Peggy. Loving father to David, Alan, Carol, Aidan and Gill and brother to his special sister Doreen. Aidan will be sadly missed by his doting grandchildren Peter, Karl, Cillian, Ailbhe, Saoirse, and Megan and his sisters in law, daughters in law, son in law, partners, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise, Wednesday, 9th November, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10th November, at 12 noon in St Peter and St Paul's Church, Portlaoise, https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ followed by interment in St Peter and St Paul's Cemetery.