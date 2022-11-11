Death Notices for Laois - Friday, November 11, 2022

Patrick Laffan - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, November 10 of Patrick Laffan of Ballycoolan, Stradbally.



Suddenly, in his 96th year. Peacefully, in the care of the management and staff at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Mary, brother Matty and sisters Rita, Betty and Eileen. Survived by his sisters Teresa Mc Carthy (Edinburgh) and Mary Cuffe (Bradford). Sadly missed by his loving sons Philip, Matt, Peter, Liam, Marty, Joe, Dan and Stevie, daughters Betty, Maggie and Maria, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren ,great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Kathleen Daly - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, November 9 of Kathleen Daly (née Johnson) of Fossey Upper, Timahoe.



Peacefully, after a long illness, peacefully, in the company of her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband Andrew and her sons and daughters Marie, Andrew, Angela and Michael. Kathleen's sisters Julie, Lillie, Pauline and brother Michael, sister in law Rose, brother in law Eamon, daughters in law Maureen and Maíread, sons in law Paul and Lorcan. Kathleen's adoring grandchildren Andy Óg, Emily, Jill, Hannah, Méibh, Órna, Conal, P. J., Emmett and Lillian, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Marie's residence, Main Street, Stradbally (R32H7X8), on Friday from 3pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Whelehan Funeral Directors on Saturday at 11.15am to arrive at Saint Michael's Church, Timahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe. Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.whelehanfunerals.com/kathleendalyHouse private on Saturday morning, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://alzheimer.ie. Sympathisers can extend their sympathies on the online Condolence facilities below.



Teresa Byrne - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, November 9 of Teresa Byrne of Gash Court, Castletown.

Peacefully, at her home in the loving care of her family after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, children Willie, Caroline, Kathleen, Sean, Anne-Marie and Claire, sons in law, daughters in law, her adored 11 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and her many friends

Reposing at her home this Thursday evening (November 10) from 5pm with Rosary in the house at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (November 11) at 12 noon in St. Edmund's Church, Castletown, with interment immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

Joseph Patrick Murphy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, November 8 of Joseph Patrick (Pat) Murphy of Bellingham, Portlaoise and formerly of Fr. Byrne Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

At the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, daughters Dawn and Karen, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Richard and Niall, adored grandchildren Cody, Kayla, Hannah, Callum, Ryan, Dylan, Ricky and Fia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Thursday evening (November 10th) from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on parish website

www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com

Pascal Coss - Mountmellick

The sad and sudden death has occurred of Pascal Coss, Witham, Essex and formerly of Manor Lane, Mountmellick on 7th November in England.

Pascal is predeceased by his wife Sue, brother Noel and sister Ann. Pascal is remembered by his daughter Kerry Quinn, her husband Paul and three grandsons Bobby, Paul Jnr and Jack. Also, by his son Justin, his partner Mirjam and grandsons Louis and Thomas and his son Patrick. Also remembered by his sister Dinah and brother Har, his extended family, wide circle of friends and his work colleagues in West Minster Parliament buildings.

Funeral Arrangements later