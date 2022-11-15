Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Theresa O'Connell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, November 14 of Theresa O'Connell (née Scully)of Kilminchy Close, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Larry. Dearly loved mother to Brian. Cherished grandmother to Autumn. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Louis and Joe, sisters Claire, Agnes and Bernie, and Gabrielle , Daughter in law Lynn , Autumn's mum Siobhan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to SS Peter and Paul's Church to arrive for 12 noon requiem Mass. portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam. Private cremation will follow.



John Dunphy - Cullohill

The death took place on Sunday, November 13 of John (Jack) Dunphy of Oldtown, Cullohill.



At his home in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved Ann and son-in-law Paul. Deeply regretted by his devoted family; daughters Breda, Kathleen and Agnes, sons Larry and Sean also daughters-in-law Ann and Maggie, sons-in-law Michael and Andrew, grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill for 11am requiem Mass on Wednesday followed by interment in Durrow Cemetery.

Tom Donlan - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, November 13 of Tom Donlan of Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly of Mountrath and the ESB.

At the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Loving husband of Pam and father of Peter and the late Jude. He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, sister Mary Daly, brother Noel and by his extended family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday (Nov.17) from 5pm to 7pm, with Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Nov.18) at 11am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. The mass may also be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/shankill.

Tommy Skelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, November 12 of Tommy Skelly of St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, and formerly Templeogue Dublin.

Peacefully at home with his family. Dearly beloved husband to Laura. Loving father to Anita, Thomas and Jason. Cherished grandfather to Grainne, Niamh and Ciárán. Deeply regretted his loving family. Sons in law Joe and daughter in law Helen. Sisters Margaret and Anne. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at SS Peter Pauls church for 12 noon Mass on Tuesday. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ followed by interment in SS Peter and Pauls cemetery, Portlaoise. Funeral will be private. With house strictly private.

Carolyn Samaka - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, November 8 of Carolyn Samaka (née Cuffe) of Turkey and late of Hillsbrook Avenue, Perrystown and Portarlington.

Suddenly, in Turkey. Beloved mother of Zeki and Ayse, loving daughter of Patty and the late Val and loving sister of Irene, Valerie, Patricia and Bernard. Sadly missed by her loving children, mother, Ahmet, sisters, brother, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephew, aunts, uncle, relatives and friends especially Rita and family.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Attendance at the Funeral Mass will be private however, should you wish to view Carolyn’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, please click on the following link church-of-the-presentation - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)