Storm Eunice: Laois upgraded to Status Orange wind warning

Laois has been upgraded to a Status Orange wind warning by Met Éireann.

It will take effect from 3am until 11am on Friday morning as Storm Eunice hits Ireland.

"STATUS ORANGE - WIND WARNING FOR CARLOW, DUBLIN, KILDARE, KILKENNY, LAOIS, OFFALY, WEXFORD, WICKLOW, MUNSTER, GALWAY

Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds for a time. Southwest or cyclonic winds becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide"

There is also a National STATUS YELLOW - Wind and rain and snow warning for all of Ireland from 1am on Friday morning February 18 until 3pm.

"Storm Eunice will track over Ireland on Thursday night and on Friday bringing very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow. Some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding"

Cork and Kerry have been issued with a Status Red Wind Warning from 3am to 8am on Friday.

There is a STATUS ORANGE - SNOW WARNING FOR DONEGAL, LEITRIM, SLIGO, MAYO, ROSCOMMON

"Storm Eunice will bring heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions."