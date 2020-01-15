Laois woman to play big role in RTÉ's General Election coverage

Laois native Claire Byrne is set to play a big part in the General Election campaign by hosting one of the centerpiece TV General Election debates on RTÉ

The station says the Claire Byrne Live Leaders Debate will see leaders from a number of political parties invited to take part in front of a live audience.

The Mountrath journalist hosted a similar debate in 2016 in Limerick.

In the final days of the campaign, RTÉ says The Prime Time Leaders Debate will see the party leaders from the two largest political parties invited to take part in a live head-to-head studio debate.

Party leaders will also face Bryan Dobson in a series of interviews to be broadcast at 7pm on RTÉ One throughout the campaign.

As part of a wide range of the stations General Election 2020 coverage, RTÉ One will broadcast two live television debates during the campaign.

"In approaching election coverage the RTÉ Election Steering Group has regard to objective and impartial criteria, such as the results of the last comparable election (in this instance, the General Election 2016) and the results of intervening elections, such as the 2019 Local and European elections. Other factors are also considered in RTÉ coverage of the campaign," said a statement from RTÉ.

The station says it will reveal more details in the coming days.