Literacy agency wants to burst the political jargon babble as General Election gets underway

Fresh mandates, manifestos, swing voters, fiscal space, building an Ireland for all and a future to look forward to.

In response to all this jargon, we at the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) have launched a ‘Plain English Guide’ to the way politicians and political commentators speak.

It explains the well-worn phrases used in election campaigns that are often misunderstood, such as the hustings, tallyman and marginal seat.

The agency also wants parties to make commitments to tackle literacy and numeracy problems in their election manifestos.

“Politics is awash with terms and phrases that are beloved of commentators and politicians alike," said Dr Inez Bailey. NALA CEO.

"That’s why we wrote this guide – to help people to better understand what is being said. But we also encourage political parties to use less jargon and to be more aware of the issues faced by the 1 in 6 adults with literacy difficulties in Ireland. While political jargon allows politicians to talk about issues in a quicker, coded way, it can also act as a real barrier for people accessing information,” she said

Jargon: What’s out for the election

Drive: Politicians shouldn't ‘drive’ anything out (unless it is cattle) or ‘foster’ (unless it is children).

Slimming down (processes don’t diet)

Deliver (pizzas, post and services are delivered – not abstract concepts like ‘improvements’ or ‘priorities’)

Key (unless it unlocks something. A subject/thing isn’t ‘key’ – it’s probably ‘important’)

Strengthening (unless it’s strengthening bridges or other structures)

Tackling (unless it is rugby, football or some other sport)

Going forward (unlikely we are giving travel directions)

Here is a selection of some of the political phrases explained from NALA’s Plain English Guide to Political Terms.

Bandwagon effect: The tendency for a popular candidate or proposal to gather even more support simply because they appear to be winning; also called the “snowball effect”.

Canvassing: Trying to win votes by contacting voters directly, for example, by going door to door.

Mandate: The authority to represent people’s interests and take action on their behalf.

Manifesto: A document stating a political party’s values, goals and intended actions.

Quota: The number of votes that a candidate needs to win a seat under the proportional representation (PR) system.

Swing voter: A person who votes, but whose support can switch from one political party to another, depending on the issue at stake.



The literacy agency says the most recent OECD survey of 6,000 Irish people showed that one is six adults has difficulty reading and understanding information.

It says this has devastating consequences for individuals, society and the economy. The agency says many of these individuals are in work, in low skilled jobs and are unequipped to deal with technological changes in the labour market.

As a result, the NALA is seeking the support of all political parties for greater action on adult basic education – literacy, numeracy and digital skills.

Specifically, they are seeking the following commitments in from party manifestos:

- Develop and implement a 10 year Government Strategy for adult literacy, numeracy and digital skills (to provide opportunities for those with the least education).

- Enact a Plain Language Bill to require that all information for the public from government and State bodies is written and presented in plain language (so that those with low literacy levels can access public information)

- Over the coming weeks they will be asking our members, stakeholders and the general public to vote for political parties that want to support those will low basic skills – to create a more equal society.

The agency is also offering support to all political parties to write the Executive Summary of their manifestos in plain English.