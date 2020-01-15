How to check you have a vote in the General Election in Laois

People in Laois who want to make sure they have a vote in the General Election on Saturday, February 8 can do so by checking with their local authority.

It is still possible to register on the supplementary register until 14 working days before polling day. Laois County Council says the deadline to be added to the supplementary register is Wednesday, January 22.

To check if you are on the electoral register or if you can be added to the supplementary register Laois County Council advises that you call (057) 8664105 or 8664000.

The live electoral register is available for inspection at County Council offices, libraries, Post Offices and Garda stations.

Supplementary Registration form (RFA2) is used – this needs to be witnessed by a Garda.

More helpful information HERE