Fianna Fáil candidate in Laois Offaly says it is not too late to get on voting register

First time General Election candidate for Fianna Fáil Pauline Flanagan has urged voters across Laois and Offaly to ensure they are on the electoral register before the deadline of next Wednesday.

Voter registration shuts at the close of business in the two councils next Wednesday, January 22. Anyone who is not on the register by then misses out on the opportunity to vote on Saturday, February 8.

Ms Madigan said that if you are not on the register, you still have time to complete a RFA2 form, which can be downloaded from this website or collected from Laois or Offaly County Council offices.

She said this form must be completed and brought, along with ID, to the local garda station to be stamped and then be returned to the council by close of business on Wednesday.

“This is an important election for the future of communities across Laois and Offaly. Every single vote makes a difference, and each vote is worth the same as the next. Irish men and women fought for decades for the right to vote and it is a privilege to be a part of this democratic process. I would urge those who recently turned 18, in particular, to get themselves on the supplementary register before Wednesday and enjoy the experience of having their say in the future of this country," said the former county councillor.

Anyone with queries relating to voter registration can contact the council on the following numbers:

Laois County Council advises that you call (057) 8664105 or 8664000 to check the register. Offaly voters can check with Offaly County Council Ph: 057 934 6800, Fax: 057 9346868, Email: webmaster@offalycoco.ie

The live electoral register is available for inspection at County Council offices, libraries, Post Offices and Garda stations. Anyone who needs to check their eligibility to vote can also do so online at www.checktheregister.ie.