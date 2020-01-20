Long commute for Laois workers must end

The long commute to Dublin and other areas for people living in Laois to commute to work must be brought to an end, said Sean Fleming TD.

“There are 12,000 people commuting out of the county every day to go to work and this causes major difficulties for the people spending four hours a day in traffic and less time at home with their families,” he said.

“That is why two years ago I arranged for the first ever joint visit to Laois of the Chief Executives of both the IDA and Enterprise Ireland. At that meeting we also had Laois County Council and the local Employment Office present. At long last some initial progress is now being made with some new job announcements in Co. Laois over the last year.”

Deputy Fleming said it was important to build on this and make sure that Laois is targeted for inward investment to create employment in the county and also to support homegrown industry.

“There will always be people who have to travel to work outside the county but 12,000 commuters leaving Laois every day is far too many. This figure needs to be reduced and thereby make Laois a more sustainable county for people to live in and rear their families,” said Deputy Fleming.