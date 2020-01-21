Fine Gael Laois Offaly candidates lodge General Election papers in Portlaoise

Conor Ganly

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and Charlie Flanagan lodge their General Election papers in Portlaoise.

Fine Gael's two Laois Offaly General Election candidates have lodged in their nomination papers at the Portlaoise Courthouse ahead of the February 8 poll.

Sitting TDs Charlie Flanagan and Marcella Corcoran Kennedy made their way to the office of County Registrar to make their candidacies official on Tuesday, January 21.

Photographer Denis Byrne was there to capture the event on camera.

 