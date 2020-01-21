Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil candidates officially in the race

The four Fianna Fáil candidates for the Laois Offaly constituency in the General Election 2020 have formally lodged their nomination papers at the County Registers Office in Portlaoise Courthouse.

The Laois Offaly candidates are Deputy Sean Fleming TD, Deputy Barry Cowen TD, former Portlaoise councillor Pauline Flanagan and Peter Ormond the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council.

Standing with them are Pat Moylan, former Cathaoirleach of Seanad Eireann and now director of elections for Offaly, and John Moloney former Minister and currently director of elections for Laois.

They lodged their papers on Monday January 20.

In all 15 candidates are vying for five seats in the newly drawn Laois Offaly constituency.

The election takes place on Saturday February 8.