RTÉ's Morning Ireland show to broadcast live from Laois Offaly

The most popular radio show in Ireland will be taking soundings from the Laois Offaly constituency during week two of the General Election campaign.

RTÉ's Morning Ireland will be on the Offaly side of the reunited five-seat constituency reporting from Tullamore on Tuesday morning January 22.

The show will feature candidates and a rundown of the issues in Laois-Offaly.

The newly reformed constituency now has 15 candidates. The General Election takes place on Saturday, February 8.