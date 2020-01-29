Meet the Laois-Offaly General Election candidate: Peter Ormond - Fianna Fáil

Offaly County Council Cathaoirleach Peter Ormond takes our General Election questionnaire.

Q1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Laois/Offaly now that the election campaign is officially underway?

The housing Crisis. People are looking for social housing and also looking for private accommodation. The cost of renting and lack of availability of private rented accommodation.

Home Care Packages - Very little extra hours given out since last April.

Hospital Waiting Lists - People waiting long period of time to be admitted to hospital.

Just Transition and the loss of employment at Bord Na Mona and the ESB.

Rural Crime

Climate Change

Q2. What should be the key local priorities for the Laois-Offaly constituency in the next Dail?

To increase the supply of social and affordable housing and dramatically reduce the homeless figures.

To carry out a review of the pension age.

Protect Agriculture.

To look at mechanisms to bring rural Ireland back to life. Current incentives are not

working, especially in our towns and villages.

To develop a real just transition that will develop a range of interventions that will secure

worker’s rights when the economy of the Midlands is changing.

To provide a healthcare system that will be accessible to all members of the community and put mechanisms in place to eliminate the long waiting lists.

The cost of insurance is now prohibitive to the business and community sector and immediate action needs to be taken.

To work towards specific targets in terms of Climate Action Plans which are affordable to all and will eliminate fuel poverty.

Q3. Why should people vote for you?

I have a proven track record as a local public representative and vote for me will allow me work with my Fianna Fail colleagues at a national level to implement the key priorities listed above.

Q4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

To provide a solution for those in need of housing and offer them the basic right of a place to call home.

Q5. Who will top the poll in the Laois/Offaly constituency?

No clear favourite at this stage.