General Election voting picks up in Laois in early afternoon

Voting had picked up in Laois has picked up on General Election day after a slow start hitting nearly 20% in two stations.

The latest turnout percentage taken around lunch from a selection of stations is as follow:

Abbeyleix 19.1%

Rosenallis 15.9%

Graigecullen 12.3%

Vicarstown 15.8%

Clonaslee 19.6%

Portlaoise Rural 17.8%

Mountmellick 13.2%

Portlaoise Urban 8.3%

Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight.



