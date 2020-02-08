General Election voting picks up in Laois in early afternoon
Jean and Billy Fitzpatrick outside the Holy Family School in Portlaoise after they had voted.
Voting had picked up in Laois has picked up on General Election day after a slow start hitting nearly 20% in two stations.
The latest turnout percentage taken around lunch from a selection of stations is as follow:
Abbeyleix 19.1%
Rosenallis 15.9%
Graigecullen 12.3%
Vicarstown 15.8%
Clonaslee 19.6%
Portlaoise Rural 17.8%
Mountmellick 13.2%
Portlaoise Urban 8.3%
Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight.
