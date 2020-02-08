Afternoon General Election turnout figures for Laois

More than a third of people in parts of Laois have voted on General Election day according to the latest returns from polling stations.

Turnout figures filed at 3.30pm on polling day were as follows:

Portlaoise Urban Knockmay 33.1%

Portlaoise Urban Holy Family 9.1%

Stradbally 26.2%

Graiguecullen 26.6%

Rosenallis 31.2%

Clonaslee 36.2%

Vicarstown 31.5%

Mountmellick 27.3%

Ballyfin 34.5%

Abbeyleix 26.5%

Emo 26.2%

Polls stay open until 10pm on Saturday night