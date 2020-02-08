General Election turnout hits nearly 50% in parts of Laois by early evening

Laois people are braving the stormy weather as they continue to make their way to their polling stations to cast their votes.

The average percentage of votes already been cast by teatime around the county had exceeded 40%. Nearly half of voters had cast their votes by 6 pm in Stradbally.

Polling station presiding officers countywide are reporting a steady flow of voters making their way to vote. Many of the people who are arriving at polling stations are arriving on foot.

Here is a breakdown from some in polling stations:

Portlaoise Urban Knockmay 42.8%

Portlaoise Urban Holy Family 39.2%

Portlaoise Rural 36%

Stradbally 48.2%

Graiguecullen 34.6%

Rosenallis 40.6%

Clonaslee 42.6%

Vicarstown 40.2%

Mountmellick 31.7%

Ballyfin 42.7%

Abbeyleix 39.6%

Emo 41.2%

Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight.