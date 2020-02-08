Final General Election turnout returns from polling stations around Laois

The final turnout at one Laois polling station is set to hit 70% but most polling stations are showing an average turnout according to the last returns with an hour left until polls close.

With Storm Ciara weather closing in voting is tailing off though some presiding officers expected some late voting after evening Mass.

Vicarstown, which sits on the Kildare border, is expecting to reach 70% by the close of the polling station at 10pm. Most stations have exceeded 50%.

Here is the list of returns from 9pm.

Portlaoise Urban Knockmay 48.1%

Portlaoise Urban Holy Family 48.1%

Portlaoise Rural Holy Family 52.8%

Stradbally 62.4%

Graiguecullen 50.1%

Rosenallis 58%

Clonaslee 60.4%

Vicarstown 61.7%

Mountmellick 53%

Ballyfin 65.2%

Abbeyleix 54%

Emo 60%

Mountrath 52.6%

Ballinakill 52.6%

Polls close at 10pm.