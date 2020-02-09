Election 2020: Votes shift from Fianna Fáil to Sinn Féin in a rural Laois tally

A dramatic shift in voter preference from Fianna Fail to Sinn Fein is evident in a tally from a Slieve Bloom area.

The tally from the Lacca Paddock station shows Fianna Fail TD Sean Fleming with 64 first preference votes, nearly halved from his 123 votes in 2016.

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley got 95, almost twice the 47 he got in the last election.

a fine Gael Minister Charlie Flanagan fell slightly, from 78 in 2016 to 61 this time round.

The tally is only an indicator as vote counting gets underway in the Laois Offaly Constituency count centre in Portlaoise.

Out of 499 registered to vote in the area, 280 cast their vote.

The area includes Aghamore, Bockagh, Bordwin, Briscula, Brisha, Bughorn, Deerpark, Derrycon, Drim, Drimmo, Inchanisky, Killinure, Lacka, Monicknew, Mountainfarm, Paddock, Rossadown, Rossalee, Roundwood, Sconce Upper, Shanvour and Whitefield.




























































