Tallies show Laois-based Sinn Féin General Election candidate leads way on Offaly side of Laois Offaly
Count in Laois Offaly
Latest tally figures from the Laois Offaly count in Portlaoise show Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley well out in front with nearly 20% of first preference votes.
The tally, which is skewed in Offaly direction, shows Barry Cowen coming in second at nearly 15% of the vote.
Mr Stanley first won a seat in Laois Offaly in 2011 displacing Fianna Fáil TD John Moloney.
