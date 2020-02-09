Sustained Sinn Féin surge in Laois Offaly with half of the boxes open

Sinn Fein could be on course to break records in Laois Offaly with over half of the boxes tallied at the Portlaoise count centre.

Outgoing Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has scored heavily in both counties.

The result would see him topping the poll.

Another interesting trend emerging is the performance of former Offaly Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan. She is polling well in the constituency against the odds and is the running to retain her seat.

She left Sinn Féin over the abortion referendum.