Laois Offaly voters in Kildare South set to have Sinn Féin TD

Sinn Féin is on course to top the poll in the Kildare constituency that took in a big chunk of Laois and Offaly in General Election 2020.

Kildare County Councillor Patrica Ryan is on course to take a seat in the new four-seat constituency. Tallies show Cllr Ryan winning more than 9,700 votes.

She is followed in second place by outgoing Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon who won 7,800 votes.

Sitting Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O'Loughlin is battling it out for the number of candidates for the third seat. She polled nearly 5,800 narrowly ahead of Cllr Mark Wall, the Labour Party.

The tallies show Sinn Féin shading the share of the vote.