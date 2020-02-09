It was a Sinn Féin tsunami' - Laois Labour candidate Noel Tuohy

Cllr Noel Tuohy was a late starter in the Laois Offaly Election 2020, for the Labour party.

The Portlaoise councillor said it was all about Sinn Féin on the doorsteps.

"We started over a week late but there were internal problems, it couldn’t be helped. We canvassed every day for the 14 days, we got a great response but I did notice a shift to Sinn Féin. People said they were voting for change. ‘A change is as good as a rest’ if I had a euro for everyone who said that to me I’d be a wealthy man.

"It happened to us before. People can change their minds which of course they are entitled to do. I think the civil war politics is gone when you had to lead with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael in Government. We are gearing up for a left wing Government in the next election or the one after it. I think there’ll be a left and right divide, I certainly hope so," he said.

He gained 2,011 first preference votes, 11th out of the 15 candidates.

"I stayed solid in my own heartland of Portlaoise. It’s not Labour’s election. It’s not one where we fired on all cylinders. I think we were punished all over the place. It’s a tsunami, I call it a Sinn Féin tsunami, They are the benefactors this time, we were a couple of elections ago and who knows who it will be in the next election," he told the Leinster Express.