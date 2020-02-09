Sinn Féin TD tops the first count poll in Kildare South which takes in 12,000 Laois and Offaly people
Patrica Ryan in the Kildare Count Centre
A Sinn Féin candidate has topped the poll in a constituency which includes nearly 12,000 Laois and Offaly people.
The first count from Kildare South, where more than 47,700 people voted shows Patrica Ryan topping the poll with 10,155 first preference votes.
She odds on to get elected with the quota set at 11,816. Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Chairman came in second with 8,069 number one votes.
Fiona O'Loughlin of Fianna Fáil is narrowly in third place with 5,927 number one votes. She is followed closely by Cllr Mark Wall of Labour who is based in Athy and the independent candidate Dr Cathal Barry who lives in Portarlington and recently retired from the Defence Forces.
Kildare South is a four seat constituency but just three seats are up for grabs because the outgoing Dáil Ceann Comhairle is a Fianna Fáil TD in Kilare South.
The following is the full breakdown.
Berry Cathal, Ind: 5742
Doyle Suzanne, FF: 3580
Hayden Linda, Social Democrats: 1338
Heydon Martin, FG: 8069
Maher Ronan, Green: 1639
McLoughlin Healy Fiona, Ind: 3616
Mhic Gib Anita, Aontu: 697
O'Loughlin Fiona, FF: 5927
Ryan Patricia, SF: 10155
Ui Bhroin Roisin, PBP: 598
Wall Mark, Lab: 5899
The second count involves the elimination of Mhic Gib and Ui Bhroin and the transfer of their votes to other candidates.
Sinn Féin is also on course to secure a seat in Kildare North.
