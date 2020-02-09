RESULTS: Second count results announced in Laois-Offaly

The results of the second count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.

The second count distributed the 5,083 surplus of poll-topper Brian Stanley.

FULL SECOND COUNT RESULTS BELOW:

VALID POLL: 69,422

QUOTA: 11,571

* = First Count Votes

Brian Stanley 16,654* (+) TOTAL -

Barry Cowen 8,677* (+212) TOTAL - 8,889

Sean Fleming 7,636* (+480) TOTAL - 8,116

Charlie Flanagan 7,463* (+178) TOTAL - 7,641

Carol Nolan 5,436* (+746) TOTAL - 6,182

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy 4,519* (+66) TOTAL - 4,585

Peter Ormond 4,073* (+59) TOTAL - 4,132

John Leahy 3,463* (+262) TOTAL - 3,725

Pippa Hackett 3,494* (+427) TOTAL - 3,921

Ken Smollen 2,599* (+562) TOTAL - 3,173

Noel Tuohey 2,011* (+585) TOTAL - 2,596

Pauline Flanagan 1,744* (+106) TOTAL - 1,850

Stephen Tynan 910* (+1,218) TOTAL - 2,128

John Daly 441* (+116) TOTAL - 557

Noel O'Rourke 290* (+66) TOTAL - 356

Both John Daly and Noel O'Rourke have been eliminated and their transfers will now be distributed during the third count.

Stay up to date with all the updates from the Laois-Offaly count centre HERE ON OUR LIVE BLOG.