RESULTS: Second count results announced in Laois-Offaly
The results of the second count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.
The second count distributed the 5,083 surplus of poll-topper Brian Stanley.
FULL SECOND COUNT RESULTS BELOW:
VALID POLL: 69,422
QUOTA: 11,571
* = First Count Votes
Brian Stanley 16,654* (+) TOTAL -
Barry Cowen 8,677* (+212) TOTAL - 8,889
Sean Fleming 7,636* (+480) TOTAL - 8,116
Charlie Flanagan 7,463* (+178) TOTAL - 7,641
Carol Nolan 5,436* (+746) TOTAL - 6,182
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy 4,519* (+66) TOTAL - 4,585
Peter Ormond 4,073* (+59) TOTAL - 4,132
John Leahy 3,463* (+262) TOTAL - 3,725
Pippa Hackett 3,494* (+427) TOTAL - 3,921
Ken Smollen 2,599* (+562) TOTAL - 3,173
Noel Tuohey 2,011* (+585) TOTAL - 2,596
Pauline Flanagan 1,744* (+106) TOTAL - 1,850
Stephen Tynan 910* (+1,218) TOTAL - 2,128
John Daly 441* (+116) TOTAL - 557
Noel O'Rourke 290* (+66) TOTAL - 356
Both John Daly and Noel O'Rourke have been eliminated and their transfers will now be distributed during the third count.
