RESULTS: Third count results announced in Laois-Offaly

The results of the third count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.

The third count distributed the votes of the eliminated candidates Noel O'Rourke (356) and John Daly (557).

FULL THIRD COUNT RESULTS BELOW:

VALID POLL: 69,422

QUOTA: 11,571

* = Second Count Votes

Brian Stanley 16,654* (+) TOTAL - ELECTED (First Count)

Barry Cowen *8,889 (+30) TOTAL 8,919

Sean Fleming *8,116 (+74) TOTAL 8,198

Charlie Flanagan *7,641 (+34) TOTAL 7,675

Carol Nolan *6,182 (+180) TOTAL 6,362

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,585 (+9) 4,594

Peter Ormond *4,132 (+5) TOTAL 4,137

John Leahy *3,725 (+137) TOTAL 3,862

Pippa Hackett*3,921 (+70) TOTAL 3,991

Ken Smollen *3,173 (+88) TOTAL 3,261

Noel Tuohey *2,596 (+68) TOTAL 2,664

Pauline Flanagan *1,851 (+24) TOTAL 1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3

Stephen Tynan *2,128 (+115) TOTAL 2,243

John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Pauline Flanagan will now be eliminated and her transfers will be distributed during the fourth count. Counting will resume at 9am on Monday morning.