RESULTS: Third count results announced in Laois-Offaly
RESULTS: Third count results announced in Laois-Offaly
The results of the third count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.
The third count distributed the votes of the eliminated candidates Noel O'Rourke (356) and John Daly (557).
FULL THIRD COUNT RESULTS BELOW:
VALID POLL: 69,422
QUOTA: 11,571
* = Second Count Votes
Brian Stanley 16,654* (+) TOTAL - ELECTED (First Count)
Barry Cowen *8,889 (+30) TOTAL 8,919
Sean Fleming *8,116 (+74) TOTAL 8,198
Charlie Flanagan *7,641 (+34) TOTAL 7,675
Carol Nolan *6,182 (+180) TOTAL 6,362
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,585 (+9) 4,594
Peter Ormond *4,132 (+5) TOTAL 4,137
John Leahy *3,725 (+137) TOTAL 3,862
Pippa Hackett*3,921 (+70) TOTAL 3,991
Ken Smollen *3,173 (+88) TOTAL 3,261
Noel Tuohey *2,596 (+68) TOTAL 2,664
Pauline Flanagan *1,851 (+24) TOTAL 1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3
Stephen Tynan *2,128 (+115) TOTAL 2,243
John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Pauline Flanagan will now be eliminated and her transfers will be distributed during the fourth count. Counting will resume at 9am on Monday morning.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on