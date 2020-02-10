RESULTS: Fourth count results announced in Laois-Offaly
General Election
The results of the fourth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.
The count distributed the transfers of the eliminated Pauline Flanagan of Fianna Fail.
FULL THIRD COUNT RESULTS BELOW:
VALID POLL: 69,422
QUOTA: 11,571
* = Third Count Votes
Brian Stanley 16,654* (+) TOTAL - ELECTED (First Count)
Barry Cowen *8,919 (+ 211) TOTAL 9,130
Sean Fleming *8,198 (+916) TOTAL 9,106
Charlie Flanagan *7,675 (+116) TOTAL 7,791
Carol Nolan *6,362 (+72) TOTAL 6,434
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,594 (+49) TOTAL 4,643
Peter Ormond *4,137 (+183) TOTAL 4,320
John Leahy *3,862 (+14) TOTAL 3,876
Pippa Hackett*3,991 (+90) TOTAL 4,081
Ken Smollen *3,261 (+13) TOTAL 3,274
Noel Tuohey *2,664 (+142) TOTAL 2,806
Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3
Stephen Tynan *2,243 (+30) TOTAL 2,273 (ELIMINATED AS LOWEST CANDIDATE AFTER COUNT 4)
John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2
Stephen Tynan will now be eliminated and the transfers from his 2,243 votes will be distributed during the fifth count.
