RESULTS: Fourth count results announced in Laois-Offaly

The results of the fourth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.

The count distributed the transfers of the eliminated Pauline Flanagan of Fianna Fail.

FULL THIRD COUNT RESULTS BELOW:

VALID POLL: 69,422

QUOTA: 11,571

* = Third Count Votes

Brian Stanley 16,654* (+) TOTAL - ELECTED (First Count)

Barry Cowen *8,919 (+ 211) TOTAL 9,130

Sean Fleming *8,198 (+916) TOTAL 9,106

Charlie Flanagan *7,675 (+116) TOTAL 7,791

Carol Nolan *6,362 (+72) TOTAL 6,434

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,594 (+49) TOTAL 4,643

Peter Ormond *4,137 (+183) TOTAL 4,320

John Leahy *3,862 (+14) TOTAL 3,876

Pippa Hackett*3,991 (+90) TOTAL 4,081

Ken Smollen *3,261 (+13) TOTAL 3,274

Noel Tuohey *2,664 (+142) TOTAL 2,806

Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3

Stephen Tynan *2,243 (+30) TOTAL 2,273 (ELIMINATED AS LOWEST CANDIDATE AFTER COUNT 4)

John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Stephen Tynan will now be eliminated and the transfers from his 2,243 votes will be distributed during the fifth count.