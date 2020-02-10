RESULTS: Fifth count results announced in Laois-Offaly

The results of the fifth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.

The count distributed the transfers of the eliminated Stephen Tynan of People Before Profit.

FULL FIFTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:

VALID POLL: 69,422

QUOTA: 11,571

* = Fourth Count Votes

Brian Stanley 16,654* ELECTED (First Count)

Barry Cowen *9,130 (+36) TOTAL 9,166

Sean Fleming *9,106 (+56) TOTAL 9,162

Charlie Flanagan *7,791 (+30) TOTAL 7,821

Carol Nolan *6,434 (+372) TOTAL 6,806

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,643 (+23) TOTAL 4,666

Peter Ormond *4,320 (+14) TOTAL 4,334

John Leahy *3,876 (+187) TOTAL 4,063

Pippa Hackett*4,081 (+484) TOTAL 4,565

Ken Smollen *3,274 (+366) TOTAL 3,640

Noel Tuohey *2,806 (+384) TOTAL 3,190 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT)

Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3

Stephen Tynan *2,273 ELIMINATED COUNT 4

John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Noel Tuohey will now be eliminated and the transfers from his 3,190 votes will be distributed during the sixth count.

Stay up to date with all the updates from the Laois-Offaly on our website.