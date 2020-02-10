RESULTS: Sixth count results announced in Laois-Offaly

The results of the sixth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.

The count distributed the transfers of the eliminated Noel Tuohey of Labour.

FULL SIXTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:

VALID POLL: 69,422

QUOTA: 11,571

* = Fifth Count Votes

Brian Stanley 16,654* ELECTED (First Count)

Barry Cowen *9,166 (+76) TOTAL 9,242

Sean Fleming *9,162 (+574) TOTAL 9,736

Charlie Flanagan *7,821 (+382) TOTAL 8,203

Carol Nolan *6,806 (+303) TOTAL 7,109

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *4,666 (+107) TOTAL 4,783

Peter Ormond *4,334 (+26) TOTAL 4,360

John Leahy *4,063 (+129) TOTAL 4,192

Pippa Hackett*4,565 (+678) TOTAL 5,243

Ken Smollen *3,640 (+301) TOTAL 3,941 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT)

Noel Tuohey *3,190 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 5)

Pauline Flanagan *1,875 - ELIMINATED COUNT 3

Stephen Tynan *2,273 ELIMINATED COUNT 4

John Daly *557 - ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Noel O'Rourke *356 ELIMINATED COUNT 2

Ken Smollen will now be eliminated and the transfers from his 3,941 votes will be distributed during the seventh count.

