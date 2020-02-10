RESULTS: Tenth count results announced in Laois-Offaly

The results of the tenth count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.

The count distributed the 5,195 transfers of Marcella Corcoran Kennedy after her elimination on the ninth count.

FULL TENTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:

VALID POLL: 69,422

QUOTA: 11,571

* = Ninth Count Votes

Brian Stanley *16,654 ELECTED (First Count)

Barry Cowen *12,162 - ELECTED (Eighth Count)

Sean Fleming *10,676 (+192) TOTAL 10,868

Carol Nolan *8,927 (+437) TOTAL 9,364

Charlie Flanagan *8,418 (+3,339) TOTAL 11,757 (ELECTED ON THIS COUNT)

Pippa Hackett *5,964 (+504) TOTAL 6,468

John Leahy *5,252 (+417) TOTAL 5,669

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *5,195 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 9)

Peter Ormond *4,449 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 7)

Ken Smollen *3,941 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT 6)

Noel Tuohey *3,190 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 5)

Pauline Flanagan *1,875 (ELIMINATED COUNT 3)

Stephen Tynan *2,273 (ELIMINATED COUNT 4)

John Daly *557 (ELIMINATED COUNT 2)

Noel O'Rourke *356 (ELIMINATED COUNT 2)

Charlie Flanagan was deemed elected on this count having reached the quota. John Leahy will now be eliminated. His 5,669 transfers will be distributed on the eleventh count.

