Fine Gael Minister Charlie Flanagan re-elected in Laois / Offaly constituency

Minister for Justice Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan has held on to his seat in the Laois Offaly Constituency.

The elimination of his running mate Marcella Corcoran Kennedy from Offaly gave him some 3,339 votes, well above the 2,644 he needed to reach the quota.

The 10th count was announced at 6.25pm in the Portlaoise count centre, to cheers from the Fine Gael camp.

There are two seats left to fill, with Fianna Fáil's Sean Fleming TD, Carol Nolan TD non party and Senator Pippa Hackett of the Green Party still battling it out, with the first two almost certain to take them.

The count continues into Monday evening February 10.