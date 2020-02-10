Laois - Offaly candidate may contest Renua leadership

“Well, I’m not going to have any miracles now,” said Renua candidate, Noel O’Rourke, after a disappointing share of the votes.

“A lot of people wanted change, they also wanted to see our policies. The party has reformed completely, we have new candidates,” he said.

Mr O'Rourke said that “the leadership question is there at the moment” concerning his party, which will probably be solved before Easter.

“I might contest it myself,” he said, adding: “It's an absolute privilege to be able to be here.”