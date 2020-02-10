RESULTS: Eleventh count results announced in Laois-Offaly
The results of the eleventh count in Laois-Offaly have been announced in Portlaoise.
The count distributed the 5,669 transfers of John Leahy after his elimination on the tenth count.
FULL ELEVENTH COUNT RESULTS BELOW:
VALID POLL: 69,422
QUOTA: 11,571
5 SEATS
* = Tenth Count Votes
Brian Stanley *16,654 ELECTED (First Count)
Barry Cowen *12,162 ELECTED (Eighth Count)
Charlie Flanagan *11,757 ELECTED (Tenth Count)
Sean Fleming *10,868 (+496) TOTAL 11,364 (ELECTED ON THIS COUNT WITHOUT REACHING QUOTA)
Carol Nolan *9,364 (+3,157) TOTAL 12,521 (ELECTED ON THIS COUNT)
Pippa Hackett *6,468 (+641) TOTAL 7,109
John Leahy *5,669 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 10)
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy *5,195 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 9)
Peter Ormond *4,449 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 7)
Ken Smollen *3,941 (ELIMINATED ON THIS COUNT 6)
Noel Tuohey *3,190 (ELIMINATED ON COUNT 5)
Pauline Flanagan *1,875 (ELIMINATED COUNT 3)
Stephen Tynan *2,273 (ELIMINATED COUNT 4)
John Daly *557 (ELIMINATED COUNT 2)
Noel O'Rourke *356 (ELIMINATED COUNT 2)
