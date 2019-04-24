GAA top brass cross paths in Laois on the election campaign

Former GAA presidents turned politicians have crossed paths on the election trail in Laois off the Dublin Cork motorway.

Laois native Liam O'Neill is running for Fianna Fáil in the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District of Laois County Council. It is his first attempt in politics.

Sean Kelly is running to retain his seat representing Fine Gael in the Ireland South European Parliament elections.

Pictured above: Liam O'Neill and Sean Kelly. Picture: Denis Byrne

The Kerry native met with Mr O'Neill at the Manor Stone motorway stop near Ballacolla just of the M8 motorway.

The men enjoyed a brief but friendly exchange where they swapped campaign leaflets.

Both men are seeking the votes of Laois voters in their bids to get elected as Laois Offaly is now part of the Ireland South constituency.