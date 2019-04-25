Digital hub plans for Rathdowney

Working alongside Louise Phelan, and following engagement with a number of key stakeholders to establish a Jobs Taskforce for Laois, Cllr Brendan Phelan announces that he is working on launching the Erkina Digital Hub in Rathdowney.

"The Erkina Digital Hub will be developed in close collaboration with, and will complement, the digital hubs already up and running in our local towns of Mountrath and Mountmellick," said Brendan.

"The overall objective of digital hubs will be to create jobs in the area with a positive spin off for local businesses that in turn will support the ongoing development and sustainability of our towns and villages of Rathdowney, Errill, Borris-in-Ossory, Ballacolla, Durrow, Cullahill, Castletown, Camross and Mountrath and their surrounding areas. Digital hubs will also present the real potential of ‘better ways to work’ for commuters.

Anyone with an interest in this project can contact Brendan Phelan directly on 087 2750175 or by email: erkinadigitalhub@gmail.com.