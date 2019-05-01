Risk to life at roundabouts warns Portlaoise election candidate

Voters want more pedestrian crossings at roundabouts in Portlaoise because of the risk to life, according to an independent candidate in the Laois local elections.

Naeem Iqbal urged Laois County Council to take action following concerns raised with him on the canvas.

"There is a growing concern amongst residents regarding pedestrian crossings near the roundabouts in the Portlaoise area.

"Due to the lack of visibility, drivers find it difficult to notice the pedestrians, and this can result in severe accidents near the roundabouts.

"There is also the problem of insufficient lighting near the pedestrian crossings, which increases the possibility of a mishap," he said.

"There is a serious risk to the life of residents, and your urgent intervention is requested," he said.