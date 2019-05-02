Clock ticking down fast for young voters ahead of elections

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) – which represents organisations working with over 380,000 young people – is encouraging young Laois people to make sure they are registered to vote before the deadline for inclusion on the electoral register on Tuesday next, May 7.

Any young person who is 18 years of age on or before May 24 next is eligible for inclusion in this updated voters list.

The NYCI are advising young people to check if they are on the electoral register on checktheregister.ie.

Anyone not currently registered, needs to fill in the RFA2 form, have it signed and witnessed at a Garda Station, then return it by post or by hand to your local city or county council by the May 7th deadline, in order to make sure they will be able to cast their ballot on May 24.

While the deadline to get your completed RFA2 form to local Councils is Tuesday, May 7, with the Bank Holiday on this coming Monday, applicants are urged to put the completed form in the post by latest Friday, May 3.

This form also needs to be signed and stamped at a Garda Station.

James Doorley, NYCI deputy director urged young people to register quickly.

"We would encourage people not to leave it to the last minute”, stated Mr Doorley. “For almost every election and referendum we get calls from young people who have missed the registration deadline and are disappointed that they cannot vote, we urge young people to make sure they are registered and not to leave it to the last minute, so that they can vote in any upcoming local and European elections and referendum."