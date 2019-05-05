Laois County Council local election candidate line up revealed

A total of 38 candidates have put their names forward as candidates for the local elections in Laois as nomination closed at the weekend.

The deadline for nominations passed on Saturday but no new names were put forward after the close of business in County Hall on Friday, May 3. There are 19 seats up for grabs on Laois County Council when the public goes to the polls on May 24.

Fianna Fáil leads the field with 11 candidates followed by Fine Gael with nine. There are ten candidates going it alone as independents while Sinn Féin has four in the field. The Labour Party and Renua Ireland have two each.

The Portlaoise Municipal District is the biggest electoral area with seven seats on offer. The district, which takes in Abbeyleix and Ballinakill, has attracted the largest field with 15 candidates entering the race.

However, the biggest battle looks likely to be in the sprawling Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District where 14 candidates are bidding to win one of the six seats.

A disappointing number of candidates have put their names in the hat for the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District. While the area is the fastest growing area in Laois in terms population, just nine politicians are in the mix for six seats. Just two of the candidates are based in the two big towns of Port and Grauigue which have the highest concentrations of voters.

Despite a push to get more women into politics, the race in Laois is male-dominated. Of the 38 going forward more than three quarters are men. One of the municipal districts has just one female candidate.

The growth in the number of people born outside Ireland who have moved to Laois is not reflected on the ticket. Just two candidates in the race come from a non-Irish background.

All but one of the 19 outgoing councillors are running. Cllr John Moran is not in the race but his daughter Aisling is a candidate in the Port-Graigue District.

CANDIDATES

Portlaoise Municipal District (Seven seats)

Timothy Adejumo, non-party

Willie Aird, Fine Gael

Thomasina Connell, Fine Gael,

Tom Duffy, non-Party

Dominic Dunne, Renua Ireland

Caroline Dwane Stanley, Sinn Féin

John Joe Fennelly, Fianna Fáil

John Gormley, Sinn Féin

Naeem Iqbal, non-party

Donal Kelly, Fianna Fáil

Pauline Madigan, Fianna Fáil

Noel O’Rourke, Renua Ireland

Judith Preston-Grace, non-party

Mary Sweeney, Fine Gael

Noel Tuohy, Labour Party



Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District (Six seats)

Eoin Barry, Labour Party

Ben Brennan, non-party

Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil

Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil

Aisling Moran, Fine Gael

Tom Mulhall, Fine Gael

Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin

Deirdre Ó Connell-Hopkins, Fianna Fáil

Vivienne Phelan, Fine Gael



Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District (Six seats)

Conor Bergin, Fine Gael

Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil

Ollie Clooney, non-party

Fergal Conroy, Fine Gael

Brian Furlong, non-party

Declan Good, Fianna Fáil

David Goodwin, Fianna Fáil

Ger Hogan, non-party

Lorna Holohan-Garry, Sinn Féin

James Kelly, non-party

John King, Fine Gael

Seamús McDonald, Fianna Fáil

Liam O’Neill, Fianna Fáil

Brendan Phelan, non-party

Party breakdown

Fianna Fáil -11

Fine Gael - 9

Sinn Féin - 4

Labour - 2

Renua - 2

Non party 10

Gender breakdown

Women 9

Men 29