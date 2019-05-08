Small field of local election candidates to represent Portarlington in Laois and Offaly

Just ten candidates are confirmed to contest the upcoming local election for Edenderry Municipal District of Offaly County Council which takes part of Portarlington and surrounding communities.

There are six seats available in the electoral area and five of the candidates are sitting councillors.

The number of candidates is just one higher than its sister electoral area in neighbouring Laois.

Just nine candidates are running to win one of the six seats up for grabs on Laois County Council in the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

Read also: LAOIS LOCAL ELECTION LINEUP REVEALED

Edenderry Municipal District Candidates

CRIBBIN Noel – FG

DALY Pat - FF

DAVY Alan - SF

FITZPATRICK Eddie – FF

FOLEY John – IND

HACKETT Pippa - GP

McDERMOTT Robert - FF

McDONNELL Fergus - IND

QUINN Liam – FG

TRAYNOR Christine – FF

Voting in the local and European Parliament elections take place on Friday, May 24.