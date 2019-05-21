Meet the candidates: Thomasina Connell, Fine Gael, Portlaoise Abbeyleix - Sponsored

Address

Portlaoise

Occupation

Solicitor

Party

Fine Gael

Why have you decided to run in the Local Elections?

I am running because I feel that there is insufficient representation on the County Council from those of my generation. I meet so many people similar to myself in my day to day life: positive, energetic and ambitious for Portlaoise and the County of Laois and I want to be a voice for them and provide energy and vision for the future. Our generation are the ones who need to fight for the future of our services, deliver on investment in our communities and work with all stakeholders to improve life here for everyone. I am ready to make a strong commitment to this in seeking election to Laois County Council.



In addition, through my work as a Solicitor in Portlaoise and the greater area, I have gained a wealth of experience and believe I can make a strong contribution to the delivery of quality public services that can make a real difference to the lives of people in our area.

Why should people vote for you?

1. We need those elected to Laois County Council to reflect the modern Portlaoise/ Abbeyleix Electoral Area.

2. I have energy and enthusiasm to address the challenges we face - including employment opportunities, commuting and housing supply.

3. When I ran as a candidate in the 2016 General Election it was an honour to meet so many people around the county. We have a fantastic community- young and old, urban and rural. They deserve a Council that reflects the diversity within the County and that can act as the beating heart needed to fight for our services, deliver on investment in our communities and work with all stakeholders to improve life here for everyone”.

What do you think is lacking in your area and what will you be campaigning for?

The population of Portlaoise has risen rapidly to over 22,000 in the last number of years. Unfortunately, infrastructure and the essential services required have not grown at the same pace and I want to be part of the team on Laois County Council ensuring that we receive adequate funding to match our County's needs. If elected to Laois County Council I will strive to prioritise the following issues, the provision of quality and affordable childcare and the increase in subsidised childcare

places; solutions around the supply of Social and Affordable Housing & amp; Housing Policy; access to quality Healthcare including the retention of services at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, ensuring the provision of increased car park spaces at Portlaoise Train Station and the development of parks, playgrounds, public spaces and our local amenities.