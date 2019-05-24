Voting steady in Laois with reports that voters are not taking European ballot papers

Voting turnout is steady in Laois with similar numbers voting as in last year's presidential election while there are some reports that a lack of a local candidate is hitting the European Parliament election vote.

The latest lunchtime turnout figures from the Laois constituency are Abbeyleix at 11.2% Rosenallis at 14.6%. Mountmellick at 10.1%. Vicarstown at 12.3%. Stradbally at 13.3% and Portlaoise urban at 10.2%.

Voting is said to be roughly at a similar pace to last year's presidential election and the blasphemy referendum.

There are reports from stations, particularly in Stradbally and Portlaoise, where people are asking not to be given the European elections ballot paper with the main reason being given that they don't know any of the candidates on the ballot paper as there is no local candidate.