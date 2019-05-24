Latest on election turnout: mid-afternoon voting rises in Laois

Afternoon election voting turnout percentages at Laois polling stations are being described as steady by station supervisors and are getting busier in comparison to this time of the day during the presidential election last year.

Afternoon turnout figures are around 20% across the county.

Abbeyleix is currently at 20.4%, Rosenallis at 21.4%, Mountmellick and Vicarstown are both a little close to 18% while Portlaoise urban is reporting the highest turnout so far at just over 30%.

Voting is expected to rise this evening up to close of polls at 10 pm tonight.