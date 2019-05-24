Laois election candidate votes with beautiful Ballyroan bride on wedding day

Laois local election candidate Cllr Mary Sweeney took time out from last-minute campaigning to cast her vote with niece and beautiful bride Amanda Scully in Ballyroan today.

Amanda married fellow Ballyroan native Eoin McEvoy in St Patrick's Ballyroan's Church before heading to Kilkenny for the reception.

The couple were brought Daughter of Pauline and Richie Scully to the church where they were greeted by the Ballyroan Brass Band.

Very much a local celebration, the Church music was provided by cousin Orla Scully and John Hosey.

Drinks after the wedding Mass were enjoyed in the Scully family's in Skies O’er Ballyroan before the reception in the Newpark Hotel.

Mary is a Fine Gael candidate in the Portlaoise Municipal District where she is competing with 16 others to win one of seven seats to represent the Portlaoise and Abbeyleix areas on Laois County Council.