Latest voter turnout election returns from Laois

Latest turnout to vote returns from Laois vary from 30 per cent to just over half of voters.

The most recent turnout percentages from Laois in the hour before polls close are as follows:

Portlaoise Urban Knockmay 41%, Holy Family Schools Portlaoise Urban and Rural 33% and 29% respectively, Abbeyleix 41%, Ballyfinn 51%, Vicarstown 47%, Rosenallis 48%, Mountmellick 43% and Stradbally is currently on over 52%.

There is still a steady flow of voters at the Holy Family Schools in Portlaoise.

All of the mentioned polling station supervisors are reporting being busy as the evening progresses and 10 pm deadline approaches.