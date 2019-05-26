First count latest from Laois local election count centre in Portlaoise

Laois local election votes continue to be checked in Portlaoise with the outcome of a first count in any municipal district not expected until late afternoon and possibly early evening.

Laois County Council count staff began work this morning at 9.30am on a staggered basis. All the votes had been sorted by candidates on Saturday evening.

The bundles of votes are now being checked for errors overseen by the Returning Officer Donal Brennan.

There had been an expectation of a first count by lunchtime but seasoned observers are not expecting the announcement of the result of a first count until early Sunday evening.

Candidates are not expecting an outcome until 6 pm.

Counting is taking place at Kea Lew business park near Portlaoise town centre. The initial sorting of votes was completed at 5 pm at St Mary's Hall on Saturday.