Portlaoise first count delayed in Laois due to possible discrepancy

Concerns have arisen in the Laois local election count centre over the location of a single ballot paper.

Candidates and their supporters believe a complete check of the first count of votes in the Portlaoise Municipal District is underway to confirm whether there is a calculation error or locate the paper.

Counting began at 3.15pm on Sunday afternoon in the Portlaoise electoral area after six hours of ballot checking. A first count announcement was expected by 6 pm. Counting staff were busy in the Portlaoise section of the count centre at 6.45 pm checking papers again.

A candidate in the district told the Leinster Express that there is a discrepancy between the total number of votes counted in St Mary's Hall in Portlaoise where the papers were separated from the European and Referendum votes and the total calculated in the Kea Lew business Park count centre.

The votes were transferred to the Laois local election centre on Saturday evening for counting.