Portlaoise poll topper milks the success! #LE19

There's no rest for the wicked and within an hour of topping the Portlaoise poll and being elected to Laois County Council, Cllr Willie Aird had some other duties to attend to.

The Fine Gael poll topper fled the scene of the count centre within minutes and headed back to the parlour to milk 120 cows on his farm beside O'Moore Park in Portlaoise with photographer Alf Harvey on hand to capture the moment.

