Green Party wave reaches Laois Offaly and banks of the Barrow in Portarlington
Laois-Offaly election candidate speaks at Green Party convention
The Laois Offaly General Election campaign has suddenly got a lot more interesting with confirmation the Green Party wave has resulted in success in Offaly.
Pippa Hackett has won a seat in an electoral area which will see her representing people on the Offaly side of Portarlington.
She took the final seat in the Edenderry district which includes the Laois Offaly border town.
There were no Green Party candidates in Laois.
The only downside is that the Offaly and Laois sides of Portarlington will go to Kildare at the next General Election.
History made by the @greenparty_ie candidate @pippa_hackett who has been elected to Offaly County Council #le19 #greenwave https://t.co/RKnPnxmigX— Offaly Express (@Offaly_Express) May 26, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on