Green Party wave reaches Laois Offaly and banks of the Barrow in Portarlington

The Laois Offaly General Election campaign has suddenly got a lot more interesting with confirmation the Green Party wave has resulted in success in Offaly.

Pippa Hackett has won a seat in an electoral area which will see her representing people on the Offaly side of Portarlington.

She took the final seat in the Edenderry district which includes the Laois Offaly border town.

There were no Green Party candidates in Laois.

The only downside is that the Offaly and Laois sides of Portarlington will go to Kildare at the next General Election.