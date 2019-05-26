SECOND COUNT RESULT - Laois local election second count Portlaoise #LE19
Laois local election first count result in Portlaoise
Total poll 10,370
Invalid - 151
Valid poll - 10,219
Seats - 7
Quota - 1,278
Count 2:
Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 365
Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 503
Tom Duffy - Non-party - 155
Dominic Dunne - Renua - 395
Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin - 1,229
Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,129
John Gormley - Sinn Féin - 134
Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 456
Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 342
Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 339
Noel O’Rourke - Renua - 137
Judith Preston Grace - Non-party - 128
Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,100
Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,073
NO QUOTA REACHED ON THIS COUNT, DISTRIBUTE JOHN JOE FENNELY'S SURPLUS VOTES NEXT
JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT
