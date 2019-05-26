SECOND COUNT RESULT - Laois local election second count Portlaoise #LE19

Total poll 10,370

Invalid - 151

Valid poll - 10,219

Seats - 7

Quota - 1,278

Count 2:

Timothy Adejumo - Non-party - 365

Thomasina Connell - Fine Gael - 503

Tom Duffy - Non-party - 155

Dominic Dunne - Renua - 395

Caroline Dwane Stanley - Sinn Féin - 1,229

Catherine Fitzgerald - Fianna Fáil - 1,129

John Gormley - Sinn Féin - 134

Naeem Iqbal - Non-party - 456

Donal Kelly - Fianna Fáil - 342

Pauline Madigan - Fianna Fáil - 339

Noel O’Rourke - Renua - 137

Judith Preston Grace - Non-party - 128

Mary Sweeney - Fine Gael - 1,100

Noel Tuohy - Labour Party - 1,073

NO QUOTA REACHED ON THIS COUNT, DISTRIBUTE JOHN JOE FENNELY'S SURPLUS VOTES NEXT

JOHN JOE FENNELLY AND WILLIE AIRD ALREADY ELECTED IN FIRST COUNT

